Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,413 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 366.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

