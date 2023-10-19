Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

