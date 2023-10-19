Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nerdy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,073,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. On average, analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and have sold 102,163 shares valued at $387,681. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

