Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 958,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $5,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $22.18 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

