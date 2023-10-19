Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

