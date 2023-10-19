Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

