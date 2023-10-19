Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 123,881 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

