Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.23. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -222.22%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

