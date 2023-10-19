Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRN

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.