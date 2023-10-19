Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 30,534 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xencor by 48.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 568.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.