Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 49,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 174,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $998.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Citigroup lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SunPower

About SunPower

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.