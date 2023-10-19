Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 358,232 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,232 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $217,235. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $284.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

