Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,783 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUS opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $979.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

