Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 161.3% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $236,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Redburn Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.26.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

