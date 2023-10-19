Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.