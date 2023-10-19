Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

