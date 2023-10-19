Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

