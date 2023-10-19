Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

