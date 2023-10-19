Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

