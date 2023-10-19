American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.2 %

AMH stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.