American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 82.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.83. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $80.27.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

