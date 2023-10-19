Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In other news, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $293,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah G. Adams bought 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 112.30% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

