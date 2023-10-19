Analyzing Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) and Its Peers

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Infineon Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies N/A N/A 68.13 Infineon Technologies Competitors $534.73 million -$3.68 million 319.08

Infineon Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Infineon Technologies. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Infineon Technologies Competitors 231 991 1802 12 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings for Infineon Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Infineon Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infineon Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Infineon Technologies Competitors -61.90% -20.04% -8.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones chips; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications in harsh environments. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

