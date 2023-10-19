Analyzing Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) and Its Peers

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Touchstone Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Touchstone Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Touchstone Exploration and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Exploration Competitors 686 4444 8000 323 2.59

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 62.75%. Given Touchstone Exploration’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Touchstone Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Touchstone Exploration and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Exploration N/A N/A -0.83 Touchstone Exploration Competitors $940.64 million $268.46 million -54.60

Touchstone Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Exploration. Touchstone Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Exploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Exploration N/A N/A N/A Touchstone Exploration Competitors 176.33% 7.59% 3.68%

Summary

Touchstone Exploration competitors beat Touchstone Exploration on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc. in May 2014. Touchstone Exploration Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

