ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 11,937 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $687,332.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,070,683 shares in the company, valued at $61,649,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $761,703.53.

On Monday, September 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $519,317.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $1,020,160.02.

On Monday, August 28th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $1,576,500.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,705,473.50.

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

