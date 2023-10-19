Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $12.99 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,398,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Amazon.com by 37.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 905,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $118,078,000 after buying an additional 246,518 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.