Apeiron RIA LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $295,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.85.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $330.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.22 and a 200-day moving average of $322.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

