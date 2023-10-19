Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

