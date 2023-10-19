Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 188.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,283 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

