Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

