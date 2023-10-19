Barton Investment Management Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barton Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 13.7% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

