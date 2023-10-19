Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,477,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 156,918 shares of company stock worth $5,027,157 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $56.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

