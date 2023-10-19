Bensler LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

