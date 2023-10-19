BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.98. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.