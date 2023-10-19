Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,982 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 161.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

