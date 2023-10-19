Bouygues (BOUYF) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bouygues to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $46.71 billion $1.03 billion 11.89 Bouygues Competitors $7.75 billion $101.74 million 77.19

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Bouygues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 2 3 0 0 1.60 Bouygues Competitors 50 278 526 17 2.59

This is a summary of current ratings for Bouygues and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bouygues currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Bouygues’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bouygues has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Bouygues has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 2.29% 8.60% 2.07% Bouygues Competitors -20.05% -29.31% -11.19%

Summary

Bouygues competitors beat Bouygues on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire TV, Ushuaïa TV and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; produces cinemas; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses and publishes boards games, as well as music production and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed network services; and Bbox Fibre, an internet box. Additionally, the company provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, facility management, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

