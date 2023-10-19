Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Bread Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BFH opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

