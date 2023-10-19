Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Critical Analysis

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.34% 1.42% 0.48% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 463.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $15.81 billion 0.71 $341.00 million $0.33 74.09 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $21.97 billion 0.20 $215.40 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 6 1 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus price target of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 70.25%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 4,800 km of rail; 3,800 km of motorways; and 11 port terminals. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 207,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 46,600 km of fiber optic cables; approximately 881,000 fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 50 data centers and 230 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

