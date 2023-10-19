Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Raymond James

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.