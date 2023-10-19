Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $330.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

