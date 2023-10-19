Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.