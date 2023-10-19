Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

