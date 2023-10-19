Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $775.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

