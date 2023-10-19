Comparing Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) and Its Competitors

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Atlas Energy Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 24.02% 3.49% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 201 842 1099 13 2.43

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million $217.01 million N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors $2.15 billion $333.36 million 10.93

Atlas Energy Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions rivals beat Atlas Energy Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.