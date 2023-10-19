Contrasting Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Howden Joinery Group and Energy Focus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energy Focus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.59, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Energy Focus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Energy Focus -169.36% -420.78% -81.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Energy Focus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Energy Focus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Focus $5.97 million 1.01 -$10.28 million ($4.55) -0.38

Howden Joinery Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Focus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Energy Focus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Energy Focus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; and LED retrofit solutions for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, lighting agents, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

