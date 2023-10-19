Contrasting Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Insurance Australia Group pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Insurance Australia Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out -488.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators -0.77% 3.24% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Insurance Australia Group and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Insurance Australia Group and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insurance Australia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Insurance Australia Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insurance Australia Group and Horace Mann Educators’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A $2.68 6.69 Horace Mann Educators $1.38 billion 0.95 -$2.60 million ($0.27) -118.96

Insurance Australia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insurance Australia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Insurance Australia Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance. The company sells its products through branches and agencies, call centers, online, brokers, agents, authorized representatives and partners, and financial institutions; and third parties under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, CGU, ROLLiN, WFI, Swann Insurance, NZI, State, AMI, Lumley, and Coles Insurance brands. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

