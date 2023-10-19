Contrasting LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) & OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)

OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OFX Group and LPL Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 5 5 0 2.50

LPL Financial has a consensus target price of $254.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than OFX Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFX Group N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial 12.53% 59.52% 13.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares OFX Group and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of OFX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFX Group and LPL Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFX Group N/A N/A N/A $0.34 12.91 LPL Financial $8.60 billion 2.05 $845.70 million $14.70 15.83

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OFX Group. OFX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LPL Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LPL Financial beats OFX Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFX Group

(Get Free Report)

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016. OFX Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

