Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.