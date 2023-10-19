Creative Planning Acquires 13,618 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coupang were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.40. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

