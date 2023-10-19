Creative Planning Acquires 374 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,414,000 after acquiring an additional 318,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $17,673,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after buying an additional 77,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $195.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average of $199.64. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

